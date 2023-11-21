The Buffalo Bulls (3-8) will square off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) in a matchup on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Eagles will try to pull off an upset as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 36 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Buffalo, New York
  • Venue: UB Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Buffalo (-6.5) 36 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Buffalo (-6.5) 35.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

  • Eastern Michigan has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
  • The Eagles are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • Buffalo has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bulls have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

