The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) are favored (-2.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Detroit Mercy -2.5 142.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan played 19 games last season that finished with over 142.5 points.

Eagles outings last year had a 153.0-point average over/under, 10.5 more points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Eagles were 13-16-0 last year.

Last season, Eastern Michigan won four out of the 23 games, or 17.4%, in which it was the underdog.

Last season, the Eagles won four of their 22 games, or 18.2%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Detroit Mercy 21 70% 76.6 148.8 75.3 156.1 147.6 Eastern Michigan 19 65.5% 72.2 148.8 80.8 156.1 151.2

Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 75.3 the Titans gave up.

When it scored more than 75.3 points last season, Eastern Michigan went 7-3 against the spread and 3-8 overall.

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Detroit Mercy 14-16-0 4-5 16-14-0 Eastern Michigan 13-16-0 11-12 13-16-0

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Detroit Mercy Eastern Michigan 9-5 Home Record 6-7 5-13 Away Record 2-13 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

