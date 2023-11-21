Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Eaton County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grand Ledge High School at Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Charlotte, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.