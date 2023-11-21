The Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 121-99 win against the Nets, Embiid tallied 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Embiid's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-108)

Over 29.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-139)

Over 4.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 106.9 points per game last season made the Cavaliers the best squad in the league on defense.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the NBA last season, giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers were the best team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 23.

On defense, the Cavaliers gave up 11.3 made three-pointers per contest last season, second in the NBA.

Joel Embiid vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 38 36 18 3 2 4 0 2/15/2023 39 29 14 5 0 1 2 11/30/2022 29 19 6 6 0 0 3

