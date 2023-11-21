Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Manistee County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manistee High School at Pentwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Pentwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brethren High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
