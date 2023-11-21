Tuesday's game features the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) facing off at John Gray Gymnasium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-67 win for heavily favored Oakland according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on November 21.

The game has no line set.

Oakland vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Oakland vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 78, Marshall 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-11.0)

Oakland (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies put up 71.6 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per outing (213th in college basketball). They have a -1 scoring differential.

Oakland loses the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It records 30.6 rebounds per game, 285th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.4.

Oakland hits 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.6 (88th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Oakland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Golden Grizzlies commit 10.4 per game (95th in college basketball) and force 10.8 (278th in college basketball).

