Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Sanilac County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Almont High School at Sandusky High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Sandusky, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
