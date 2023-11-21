Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 21
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAC play pits the Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) against the Western Michigan Broncos (4-7) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan matchup.
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-1.5)
|54.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-1.5)
|53.5
|-115
|-104
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Western Michigan is 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Broncos have covered the spread three times this year (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Bowling Green is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
