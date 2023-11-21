Oddsmakers project a competitive game between MAC opponents when the Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (4-7) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is a 1.5-point underdogs. The point total is 54.5 for the contest.

Bowling Green is totaling 324.9 yards per game on offense (107th in the FBS), and rank 37th defensively, yielding 336.4 yards allowed per game. Western Michigan's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 31.5 points per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 80th with 24.9 points per contest.

Bowling Green vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bowling Green -1.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Western Michigan Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Broncos are accumulating 370.3 yards per game (-59-worst in college football) and giving up 373.7 (76th), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

The Broncos are putting up 27.7 points per game in their past three games (22nd-worst in college football), and allowing 24.3 per game (16th-worst).

In its past three games, Western Michigan has thrown for 228 yards per game (107th in the nation), and conceded 197.7 through the air (105th).

In their past three games, the Broncos have rushed for 142.3 yards per game (-5-worst in college football), and allowed 176 on the ground (-41-worst).

The Broncos have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their last three contests.

Western Michigan has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan's ATS record is 7-4-0 this year.

The Broncos have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

The teams have hit the over in seven of Western Michigan's 11 games with a set total.

Western Michigan has been the underdog in seven games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Western Michigan has a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least on the moneyline.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff has racked up 1,382 yards on 65.8% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Jalen Buckley has rushed for 912 yards on 171 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has run for 427 yards across 113 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack's 647 receiving yards (58.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 68 catches on 100 targets with one touchdown.

Leroy Thomas has collected 371 receiving yards (33.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Anthony Sambucci's 34 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 315 yards and five touchdowns.

Marshawn Kneeland has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has five TFL and 47 tackles.

So far Aaron Wofford leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has totaled 60 tackles and two interceptions this season.

