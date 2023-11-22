Will Alex DeBrincat Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 22?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
DeBrincat stats and insights
- In seven of 17 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- DeBrincat has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- DeBrincat's shooting percentage is 19.6%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
DeBrincat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:43
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|18:05
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|20:53
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:57
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.