Should you wager on Daniel Sprong to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

In five of 17 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Devils this season, and has scored one goal.

Sprong has picked up one assist on the power play.

Sprong averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:28 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:38 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:03 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:59 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:10 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 13:07 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

