The New Jersey Devils (8-7-1) take on the Detroit Red Wings (8-6-3) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Devils fell to the New York Rangers 5-3 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have a record of 3-5-2. They have put up 27 goals, while their opponents have scored 34. They have gone on the power play 41 times during that span, and have capitalized with two goals (4.9% of opportunities).

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Wednesday's matchup.

Red Wings vs. Devils Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Red Wings 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+125)

Red Wings (+125) Total Pick: Over 7 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average)

Over 7 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have earned a record of 1-3-4 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 8-6-3.

Detroit has earned nine points (3-2-3) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Red Wings registered just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Detroit has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Red Wings have earned 18 points in their 12 games with three or more goals scored.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 4-2-2 (10 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned nine points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 6th 3.69 Goals Scored 3.59 7th 29th 3.81 Goals Allowed 3.35 21st 8th 32.5 Shots 30.9 15th 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 30.2 13th 1st 38.98% Power Play % 20% 14th 20th 77.19% Penalty Kill % 78.79% 16th

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

