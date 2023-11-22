Dylan Larkin Game Preview: Red Wings vs. Devils - November 22
Dylan Larkin will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils face off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. There are prop bets for Larkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.
Dylan Larkin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)
Larkin Season Stats Insights
- In 17 games this season, Larkin has averaged 19:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.
- Larkin has a goal in five games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Larkin has a point in nine games this season (out of 17), including multiple points five times.
- In eight of 17 games this season, Larkin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Larkin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he goes over.
- There is a 52.6% chance of Larkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Larkin Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|17
|Games
|4
|17
|Points
|6
|5
|Goals
|2
|12
|Assists
|4
