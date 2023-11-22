Dylan Larkin will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils face off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. There are prop bets for Larkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Dylan Larkin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Larkin has averaged 19:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Larkin has a goal in five games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Larkin has a point in nine games this season (out of 17), including multiple points five times.

In eight of 17 games this season, Larkin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Larkin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he goes over.

There is a 52.6% chance of Larkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 17 Games 4 17 Points 6 5 Goals 2 12 Assists 4

