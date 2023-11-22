Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Eaton County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Charlotte, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Olivet High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Olivet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.