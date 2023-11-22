J.T. Compher and the Detroit Red Wings will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. There are prop bets for Compher available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

J.T. Compher vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Compher has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 18:37 on the ice per game.

Compher has a goal in three games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 17 games this year, Compher has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Compher has an assist in eight of 17 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Compher goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Compher has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 17 Games 3 13 Points 2 3 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

