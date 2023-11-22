Can we count on Jeff Petry lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

  • Petry is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.
  • Petry has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:08 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:16 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:45 Home W 5-4
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1
10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 5-2
10/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:32 Home W 6-3
10/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

