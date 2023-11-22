For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joe Veleno a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Veleno stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Veleno has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 26.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:37 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:25 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:32 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:11 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.