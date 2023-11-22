Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kalkaska County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kalkaska County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mancelona High School at Kalkaska High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Kalkaska, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
