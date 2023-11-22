Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Macomb County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at L'Anse Creuse North High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Macomb, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
