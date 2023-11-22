The Memphis Tigers (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Michigan matchup.

Michigan vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Michigan vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Memphis Betting Trends (2022-23)

Michigan covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season, the Wolverines had an ATS record of 5-6.

Memphis won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Tigers games went over the point total 16 out of 31 times last season.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 The implied probability of Michigan winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

