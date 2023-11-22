Michigan vs. Memphis: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Memphis Tigers (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Michigan matchup.
Michigan vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Michigan vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-1.5)
|157.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-1.5)
|157.5
|-122
|+102
Michigan vs. Memphis Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Michigan covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season, the Wolverines had an ATS record of 5-6.
- Memphis won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Tigers games went over the point total 16 out of 31 times last season.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- The implied probability of Michigan winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
