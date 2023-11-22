The Memphis Tigers (3-0) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup's over/under is set at 157.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -1.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wolverines Betting Records & Stats

Michigan played seven games last season that went over 157.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Wolverines outings last year was 143, 14.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Wolverines had 15 wins in 34 games against the spread last season.

Last season, Michigan won one out of the 11 games, or 9.1%, in which it was the underdog.

The Wolverines were 2-9 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wolverines have a 48.8% chance to win.

Michigan vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 157.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 157.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 11 35.5% 79.4 152.8 71.8 141.4 146.1 Michigan 7 25% 73.4 152.8 69.6 141.4 141.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 71.8 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Michigan went 12-3 against the spread and 13-4 overall when it scored more than 71.8 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan vs. Memphis Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 17-14-0 12-12 16-15-0 Michigan 15-13-0 5-6 16-12-0

Michigan vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Michigan 13-2 Home Record 13-4 7-5 Away Record 3-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.