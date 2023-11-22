The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa matchup.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-11.5) 147.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-11.5) 147.5 -780 +530 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Carolina won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.

Last season, 11 Tar Heels games hit the over.

Northern Iowa went 13-16-0 ATS last year.

A total of 18 of the Panthers' games last year went over the point total.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 North Carolina is 15th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (24th-best).

The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

