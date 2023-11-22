The Detroit Red Wings' (8-6-3) injury report has two players listed heading into their Wednesday, November 22 matchup with the New Jersey Devils (8-7-1) at Little Caesars Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body
Jake Walman D Questionable Undisclosed

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Timo Meier RW Questionable Undisclosed
Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body
Nico Daws G Out Hip
Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body
Nico Hischier C Out Upper Body

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

  • With 61 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's seventh-best offense.
  • Detroit gives up 3.4 goals per game (57 total), which ranks 19th in the league.
  • They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +4.

Devils Season Insights

  • New Jersey's 59 total goals (3.7 per game) make it the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • They have the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -2.

Red Wings vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Devils (-140) Red Wings (+115) 6.5

