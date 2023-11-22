Coming off a defeat last time out, the New Jersey Devils will visit the Detroit Red Wings (who also lost their previous game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 as the Devils play the Red Wings.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/12/2023 Devils Red Wings 4-3 NJ

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 57 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 19th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 61 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 27 goals over that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 17 5 12 17 9 10 51.8% Alex DeBrincat 17 11 6 17 11 10 20% J.T. Compher 17 3 10 13 8 4 47.1% Lucas Raymond 17 7 6 13 7 7 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 16 4 8 12 8 3 -

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils rank 25th in goals against, allowing 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.

The Devils' 59 total goals (3.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Devils are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players