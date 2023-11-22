The New Jersey Devils' Tyler Toffoli and the Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena.

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Dylan Larkin's five goals and 12 assists in 17 matchups give him 17 points on the season.

Alex DeBrincat's 17 points this season, including 11 goals and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.

This season, Raymond has seven goals and six assists, for a season point total of 13.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a record of 0-1-0 in one games this season, conceding 3 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 26 saves and an .897 save percentage, 39th in the league.

Devils Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for New Jersey, Jesper Bratt has 23 points in 16 games (eight goals, 15 assists).

Jack Hughes has picked up 22 points (1.4 per game), scoring six goals and adding 16 assists.

Toffoli has 16 points for New Jersey, via nine goals and seven assists.

Akira Schmid's record is 1-3-1. He has conceded 18 goals (3.5 goals against average) and recorded 138 saves with an .885% save percentage (52nd in league).

Red Wings vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 6th 3.69 Goals Scored 3.59 7th 29th 3.81 Goals Allowed 3.35 21st 8th 32.5 Shots 30.9 15th 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 30.2 13th 1st 38.98% Power Play % 20% 14th 20th 77.19% Penalty Kill % 78.79% 16th

