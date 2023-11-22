Red Wings vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New Jersey Devils (8-7-1) visit the Detroit Red Wings (8-6-3) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Devils are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the New York Rangers, while the Red Wings fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in their last outing.
Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-155)
|Red Wings (+125)
|7
|Devils (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 13 times, and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.
- Detroit has entered six games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.
- The Red Wings have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Detroit's games this season have had over 7 goals 11 of 17 times.
Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|59 (11th)
|Goals
|61 (7th)
|61 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|57 (19th)
|23 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (10th)
|13 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (19th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings went 3-5-2 in its last 10 games, including a 4-6-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.
- Detroit has gone over the total in five of its past 10 contests.
- The Red Wings total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals fewer than the 7 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 2.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.2 goals.
- The Red Wings have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (61 total goals, 3.6 per game).
- The Red Wings have given up 3.4 goals per game, 57 total, which ranks 19th among league teams.
- They have a +4 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.
