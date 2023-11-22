On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Robby Fabbri going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Fabbri has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Fabbri has scored one goal on the power play.

Fabbri averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

