Will Shayne Gostisbehere Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 22?
Can we count on Shayne Gostisbehere lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Gostisbehere stats and insights
- In four of 16 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
- Gostisbehere averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Gostisbehere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|3
|1
|2
|26:26
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|3
|1
|2
|21:41
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
