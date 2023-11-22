MAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13
Looking for information on the best bets in MAC action in Week 13? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo matchup, and taking Miami (OH) (-6.5) over Ball State against the spread. Find more insights and stats on those college football games, as well as other potential options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all MAC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 13 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: Miami (OH) -6.5 vs. Ball State
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (OH) by 12.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Bowling Green -1.5 vs. Western Michigan
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Western Michigan Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 6.9 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Toledo -10.5 vs. Central Michigan
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Toledo by 14.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Make your MAC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 13 MAC Total Bets
Over 35.5 - Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo
- Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at Buffalo Bulls
- Projected Total: 45.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 35.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Ball State
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals
- Projected Total: 41.9 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 44.5 - Northern Illinois vs. Kent State
- Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Projected Total: 47.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 13 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Toledo
|10-1 (7-0 MAC)
|35.5 / 20.7
|437.1 / 331.2
|Miami (OH)
|9-2 (6-1 MAC)
|28.2 / 16.5
|343.6 / 318.5
|Ohio
|8-3 (5-2 MAC)
|22.7 / 15.5
|342.5 / 271.0
|Bowling Green
|6-5 (4-3 MAC)
|25.6 / 24.7
|324.9 / 336.4
|Northern Illinois
|5-6 (4-3 MAC)
|24.2 / 20.6
|359.5 / 314.2
|Buffalo
|3-8 (3-4 MAC)
|21.8 / 27.7
|317.2 / 366.8
|Central Michigan
|5-6 (3-4 MAC)
|23.7 / 31.0
|344.1 / 411.5
|Eastern Michigan
|5-6 (3-4 MAC)
|20.0 / 25.2
|265.1 / 386.9
|Western Michigan
|4-7 (3-4 MAC)
|24.9 / 31.5
|374.2 / 396.5
|Ball State
|4-7 (3-4 MAC)
|18.5 / 25.1
|302.9 / 325.2
|Akron
|2-9 (1-6 MAC)
|16.5 / 28.3
|286.5 / 330.3
|Kent State
|1-10 (0-7 MAC)
|13.5 / 34.4
|261.8 / 387.4
Watch MAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.