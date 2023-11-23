Amon-Ra St. Brown has a tough matchup when his Detroit Lions face the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 (Thursday, 12:30 PM ET). The Packers allow 193.2 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

St. Brown's 98 targets have resulted in 73 receptions for a team-leading 898 yards (99.8 per game) and five scores so far this season.

St. Brown vs. the Packers

St. Brown vs the Packers (since 2021): 5 GP / 57.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 57.4 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed 10 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Green Bay has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Packers surrender 193.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers' defense is ranked third in the NFL with 10 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 82.5 (-115)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

In six of nine games this year, St. Brown has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

St. Brown has 27.1% of his team's target share (98 targets on 361 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 98 times, averaging 9.2 yards per target (25th in NFL).

St. Brown has registered a touchdown catch in five of nine games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 15.6% of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

St. Brown (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 32.4% of the time in the red zone (34 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 8 REC / 156 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 19 TAR / 13 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 15 TAR / 12 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

