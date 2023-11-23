Should you wager on Amon-Ra St. Brown getting into the end zone in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think St. Brown will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown has reeled in 73 passes and leads his team with 898 yards receiving plus five TDs. He has been targeted 98 times.

St. Brown has registered a touchdown catch in five of nine games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 19 13 102 0 Week 8 Raiders 9 6 108 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 8 156 1 Week 11 Bears 11 8 77 1

Rep Amon-Ra St. Brown with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.