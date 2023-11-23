In the Week 12 game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, will Craig Reynolds find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Reynolds will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has 179 yards on 41 carries (22.4 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Reynolds also has five catches for 47 yards (5.9 ypg).

Reynolds has one rushing touchdown this year.

Craig Reynolds Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 7 52 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 10 15 0 2 28 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 16 0 1 9 0 Week 8 Raiders 14 74 0 1 12 0

Rep Craig Reynolds with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.