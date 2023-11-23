Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has a good matchup in Week 12 (Thursday at 12:30 PM ET), playing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, 134.7 per game.

Montgomery has accumulated a team-high 118 carries for a team-best 577 yards (82.4 ypg). He has scored eight TDs on the ground. Montgomery also averages 12.6 receiving yards per contest, catching eight balls for 88 yards.

Montgomery vs. the Packers

Montgomery vs the Packers (since 2021): 4 GP / 86.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 86.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Packers during the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Green Bay this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Packers this season.

Montgomery will face the NFL's 28th-ranked run defense this week. The Packers concede 134.7 yards on the ground per contest.

The Packers have the No. 18 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding nine this season (0.9 per game).

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Montgomery Rushing Insights

Montgomery has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (85.7%) out of seven opportunities.

The Lions pass on 54.9% of their plays and run on 45.1%. They are seventh in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 39.7% of his team's 297 rushing attempts this season (118).

Montgomery has a rushing touchdown in six of seven games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 25.0% of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

He has 32 carries in the red zone (48.5% of his team's 66 red zone rushes).

David Montgomery Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-118)

Montgomery Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Montgomery has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Montgomery has received 3.3% of his team's 361 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He averages 7.3 yards per target this season (88 yards on 12 targets).

Montgomery does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Montgomery's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 116 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 ATT / 109 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 32 ATT / 121 YDS / 3 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

