Jared Goff will be facing the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET.

Goff has racked up 2,743 passing yards this season (274.3 per game), including 16 passing TDs and eight picks. Also, Goff has produced 14 rushing yards (1.4 per game) on 23 carries, scoring two TDs on the ground.

Goff vs. the Packers

Goff vs the Packers (since 2021): 5 GP / 211 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 211 PASS YPG / PASS TD Green Bay has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to throw for 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Packers have allowed one or more passing TDs to eight opposing quarterbacks this season.

Green Bay has given up two or more passing touchdowns to two quarterbacks in 2023.

The Packers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The 193.2 passing yards the Packers yield per outing makes them the seventh-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Packers' defense is third in the NFL by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (10 total passing TDs).

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 256.5 (-115)

256.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-149)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has bettered his passing yards prop total in five games this year, or 50.0%.

The Lions, who are seventh in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.9% of the time while running 45.1%.

Goff's 7.6 yards per attempt rank sixth in the league.

Goff has completed at least one touchdown pass in nine of 10 games, including multiple TDs five times.

He has 18 total touchdowns this season (56.2% of his team's 32 offensive TDs).

Goff has attempted 34 passes in the red zone (34.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Packers

Rushing Yards: 1.5 (-111)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in 10 opportunities this season.

Goff has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has nine red zone rushing carries (13.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 23-for-35 / 236 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 23-for-33 / 333 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 26-for-37 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 33-for-53 / 284 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 30-for-44 / 353 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

