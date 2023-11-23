How to Watch Lions vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (8-2) host the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field and will look to build on a three-game winning streak.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
Lions Insights
- The Lions score 27.2 points per game, seven more than the Packers give up per matchup (20.2).
- The Lions collect 71.7 more yards per game (399.6) than the Packers give up per outing (327.9).
- Detroit rushes for 136.6 yards per game, just 1.9 more yards than the 134.7 that Green Bay allows per contest.
- The Lions have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Packers have forced (9).
Lions Home Performance
- The Lions score 30 points per game at home (2.8 more than their overall average), and concede 21.4 at home (1.5 less than overall).
- The Lions accumulate 395.4 yards per game at home (4.2 less than their overall average), and give up 281.8 at home (31.2 less than overall).
- At home, Detroit racks up 252.8 passing yards per game and gives up 184.2. That's less than it gains (263) and allows (223.5) overall.
- The Lions rack up 142.6 rushing yards per game at home (six more than their overall average), and concede 97.6 at home (8.1 more than overall).
- The Lions' offensive third-down percentage in home games (46.7%) is higher than their overall average (42.3%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (35.1%) is lower than overall (35.3%).
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/30/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 26-14
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 41-38
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|Chicago
|W 31-26
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Denver
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
