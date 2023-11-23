Lions vs. Packers: : Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
According to bookmakers, the Detroit Lions (8-2) are favored by 7.5 points as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field. A point total of 46.5 has been set for this matchup.
As the Lions ready for this matchup against the Packers, check out their betting insights and trends. The betting trends and insights for the Packers can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Lions.
Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-7.5)
|46.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Lions (-7.5)
|46.5
|-390
|+310
Detroit vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
Lions vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Detroit's ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.
- As a 7.5-point favorite or greater, the Lions have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- The teams have hit the over in six of Detroit's 10 games with a set total.
- Green Bay has five wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.
- There have been four Green Bay games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.
