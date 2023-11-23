According to bookmakers, the Detroit Lions (8-2) are favored by 7.5 points as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field. A point total of 46.5 has been set for this matchup.

As the Lions ready for this matchup against the Packers, check out their betting insights and trends. The betting trends and insights for the Packers can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Lions.

Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-7.5) 46.5 -350 +275 FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 46.5 -390 +310

Detroit vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX

Lions vs. Packers Betting Insights

Detroit's ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

As a 7.5-point favorite or greater, the Lions have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of Detroit's 10 games with a set total.

Green Bay has five wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

There have been four Green Bay games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

