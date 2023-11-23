The Stanford Cardinal (3-2) play the Michigan Wolverines (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

Michigan has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinal sit at 251st.

The Wolverines' 86.6 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 77.6 the Cardinal allow to opponents.

Michigan is 3-1 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Michigan scored 76.6 points per game last season, 7.9 more than it averaged on the road (68.7).

At home, the Wolverines gave up 68.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).

Beyond the arc, Michigan sunk fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule