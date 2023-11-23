How to Watch Michigan vs. Stanford on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Stanford Cardinal (3-2) play the Michigan Wolverines (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on ESPN2.
Michigan vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
- Michigan has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinal sit at 251st.
- The Wolverines' 86.6 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 77.6 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- Michigan is 3-1 when it scores more than 77.6 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Michigan scored 76.6 points per game last season, 7.9 more than it averaged on the road (68.7).
- At home, the Wolverines gave up 68.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).
- Beyond the arc, Michigan sunk fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) too.
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ St. John's
|W 89-73
|Madison Square Garden
|11/17/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 94-86
|Crisler Center
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|L 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Crisler Center
