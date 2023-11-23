Thursday's contest that pits the Michigan Wolverines (3-2) against the Stanford Cardinal (3-2) at Imperial Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-80 in favor of Michigan. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 23.

The matchup has no line set.

Michigan vs. Stanford Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Michigan vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 82, Stanford 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Stanford

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-2.6)

Michigan (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 162.0

Both Stanford and Michigan are 3-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Cardinal and the Wolverines are 4-1-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.8 points per game. They're putting up 86.6 points per game, 35th in college basketball, and are giving up 74.8 per outing to rank 268th in college basketball.

Michigan wins the rebound battle by 7.2 boards on average. It collects 36.4 rebounds per game, 94th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.2.

Michigan knocks down 9.8 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (58th in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 its opponents make, shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Michigan and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wolverines commit 12.6 per game (218th in college basketball) and force 12.8 (157th in college basketball).

