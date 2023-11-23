The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Michigan State vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (37.6%).
  • Michigan State is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at seventh.
  • The Spartans put up 11 more points per game (74) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63).
  • When it scores more than 63 points, Michigan State is 3-2.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan State put up more points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (69) last season.
  • At home, the Spartans allowed 61.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72).
  • Michigan State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center
11/17/2023 Butler W 74-54 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State W 81-49 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena
11/28/2023 Georgia Southern - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/5/2023 Wisconsin - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

