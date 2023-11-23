The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Michigan State vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: FOX

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (37.6%).

Michigan State is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at seventh.

The Spartans put up 11 more points per game (74) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63).

When it scores more than 63 points, Michigan State is 3-2.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State put up more points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (69) last season.

At home, the Spartans allowed 61.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72).

Michigan State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule