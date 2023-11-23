Michigan State vs. Arizona Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 23
Thursday's game at Acrisure Arena has the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) matching up with the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-69 victory, as our model heavily favors Arizona.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.
Michigan State vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: Palm Desert, California
- Venue: Acrisure Arena
Michigan State vs. Arizona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 80, Michigan State 69
Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Arizona
- Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.3)
- Computer Predicted Total: 149.0
Arizona is 5-0-0 against the spread, while Michigan State's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. A total of two out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Spartans' games have gone over.
Michigan State Performance Insights
- The Spartans' +63 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.0 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per contest (43rd in college basketball).
- Michigan State averages 36.2 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 34.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.
- Michigan State makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball) at a 26.3% rate (326th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per contest its opponents make, shooting 28.1% from deep.
- Michigan State has won the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 10.6 (104th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (151st in college basketball).
