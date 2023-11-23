The Michigan State Spartans (1-1) will play the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on FOX.

Michigan State vs. Arizona Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)

A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

Azuolas Tubelis: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Oumar Ballo: 14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Pelle Larsson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Courtney Ramey: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kerr Kriisa: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Michigan State vs. Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Michigan State AVG Michigan State Rank 5th 81.9 Points Scored 70.9 191st 211th 71.1 Points Allowed 67.9 112th 12th 36.1 Rebounds 32.1 156th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 2nd 18.9 Assists 14.6 70th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 10.3 36th

