The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) host the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) after winning four home games in a row. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Michigan State vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -5.5 146.5

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 146.5 points.

The average total for Michigan State's games this season is 135.4 points, 11.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Michigan State are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan State has yet to play a game this season while posted as the underdog.

The Spartans have been at least a +180 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan State vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 5 100% 99.6 173.6 63 124.4 159.9 Michigan State 1 25% 74 173.6 61.4 124.4 143.3

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

The Spartans put up an average of 74 points per game, 11 more points than the 63 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Michigan State has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Michigan State vs. Arizona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 5-0-0 4-0 2-3-0 Michigan State 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0

Michigan State vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Michigan State 15-2 Home Record 12-2 6-4 Away Record 4-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

