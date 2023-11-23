The Stanford Cardinal (3-2) face the Michigan Wolverines (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

Michigan vs. Stanford Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Michigan Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 17.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Jared Bynum: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 8.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 8.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Mike Jones: 11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Spencer Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrej Stojakovic: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

Raynaud: 17.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Bynum: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 8.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 8.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Mike Jones: 11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Spencer Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Stojakovic: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Michigan vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank 44th 85.0 Points Scored 86.6 35th 304th 77.6 Points Allowed 74.8 268th 121st 35.4 Rebounds 36.4 94th 251st 8.4 Off. Rebounds 11.0 73rd 60th 9.2 3pt Made 9.8 37th 30th 18.2 Assists 16.4 65th 116th 11.0 Turnovers 12.6 218th

