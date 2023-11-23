The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) clash in the 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl on Thursday, November 23. The Rebels are heavy favorites, by 11.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State matchup in this article.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-11.5) 55.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-12.5) 55.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Mississippi State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover eight times.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Ole Miss & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Ole Miss To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 Mississippi State To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.