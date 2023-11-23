Should you bet on Sam LaPorta finding his way into the end zone in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This year LaPorta has 50 catches (on 69 targets) for 492 yards and four scores, averaging 49.2 yards per game.

LaPorta has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of 10 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Sam LaPorta Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 6 52 0 Week 8 Raiders 10 8 57 1 Week 10 @Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 11 Bears 5 3 18 0

