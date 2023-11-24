Having dropped five straight, the Minnesota Wild welcome in the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

The Avalanche matchup with the Wild can be watched on TNT and Max, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Avalanche vs Wild Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 12th in goals against, giving up 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 69 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 18 5 24 29 11 17 - Mikko Rantanen 18 12 13 25 9 10 53.9% Nathan MacKinnon 18 6 17 23 21 8 44.6% Valeri Nichushkin 18 8 9 17 8 6 100% Devon Toews 18 3 8 11 9 12 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild allow 4.0 goals per game (68 in total), 27th in the league.

With 53 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 2-5-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players