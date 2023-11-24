Can we count on Ben Chiarot scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

  • In one of 18 games this season, Chiarot scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Bruins this season in two games (five shots).
  • Chiarot has no points on the power play.
  • Chiarot's shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 38 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:57 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:39 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 15:26 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

