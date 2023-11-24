The Boston Bruins (14-1-3) will attempt to continue a five-game home win streak when they play the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3) on Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.

In the past 10 contests, the Red Wings are 4-4-2 while scoring 30 total goals (three power-play goals on 43 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 7.0%). They have conceded 31 goals.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we predict will bring home the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final score of Bruins 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-210)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (9-6-3 overall) have posted a record of 1-3-4 in contests that have required OT this season.

Detroit has earned nine points (3-2-3) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Red Wings recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Detroit has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals 13 times, earning 20 points from those matchups (9-2-2).

Detroit has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 5-2-2 (12 points).

The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Red Wings finished 4-3-1 in those matchups (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 10th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.61 6th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 3.17 15th 9th 31.7 Shots 30.8 18th 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 29.4 9th 12th 21.67% Power Play % 20.27% 15th 1st 91.04% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 15th

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

