Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons take on the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 107-103 loss against the Nuggets, Cunningham had 27 points, nine assists and three steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Cunningham's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.4 20.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 3.9 Assists 7.5 7.3 7.5 PRA -- 32.4 32.1 PR -- 25.1 24.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.4



Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Pacers

Cunningham is responsible for attempting 22.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.6 per game.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 18.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Cunningham's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 107.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 11th in possessions per game with 102.7.

The Pacers are the worst defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 126.4 points per contest.

The Pacers are the 17th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.0 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 25.2 per game.

Giving up 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the best team in the NBA.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/22/2022 33 22 4 4 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.