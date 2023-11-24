Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 24?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, is Christian Fischer a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Fischer scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In two games versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Fischer has no points on the power play.
- Fischer averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 38 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Fischer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|14:22
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|11:13
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:47
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|L 4-1
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
