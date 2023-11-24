For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, is Christian Fischer a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Fischer scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Fischer has no points on the power play.

Fischer averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 38 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:57 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 14:22 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 11:13 Away L 5-3 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:47 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:25 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:35 Home L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

